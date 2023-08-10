LIC Q1 Results: On the other hand, the net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday registered a multifold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. It had posted a standalone profit of Rs 682.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the other hand, the net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Sequentially, net profit declined 29 percent from Rs 13,428 crore reported in the March quarter. The net premium income dipped 25 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The insurance behemoth's income from investments climbed 30 percent to Rs 90,309 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 69,571 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Other income of the insurance behemoth declined to Rs 75.54 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 160.09 crore in Q1FY23. Transfer of funds from shareholders’ accounts stood at Rs 1.48 crore during Q1 as against Rs 799 crore in the year-ago period.

LIC's first year premium during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 6,848.75 crore, down 8 percent from Rs 7,475.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net commission during the quarter rose 2 percent to Rs 5,158.84 crore. The same stood at Rs 5,051.97 crore in the previous year period.

The company's solvency ratio stood at 1.89 at the end of June quarter, up from 1.87 in the March quarter and 1.88 in the June quarter of last year.

The 13th month persistency ratio at the end of the first quarter came in at 75.10 percent, as against 70.16 percent in the previous March quarter. The same stood at 75.75 percent as of June 2023.

India's biggest institutional investor announced its results after market hours today. Shares of LIC closed 0.36 percent lower at Rs 641.60 apiece on the NSE. LIC shares have risen 5.75 percent in the last six month, while it tumbled 6 percent in the last one-year period.