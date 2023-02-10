LIC jumps 4% on stellar December quarter results

The insurance giant on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the third quarter of FY23 against Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher premium income and investment gains.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) gained over four percent in early trade on Friday after the insurance behemoth reported a multifold jump in its profit after tax for the December quarter. LIC shares jumped 4.32 percent to hit a high of Rs 639.90 on BSE as more than 1.63 lakh shares traded on the bourse.

The company earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income in the December quarter against Rs 97,620.34 crore a year ago.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 40,12,172 crore on December 30, 2021, registering an increase of 10.54 percent year-on-year.

The company also clarified that the budget proposal to tax insurance policies with a total annual premium of over Rs 5 lakh would have a negligible impact on its sales.

LIC has also been facing criticism from the opposition parties over its investment in crisis-ridden Adani Group. The value of its investment in Adani Group is of Rs 36,000 crore and is still in green despite a rout in the group stocks over allegations by the US-based Hindenburg Research.

LIC also said that its top officials will soon meet the Adani group management to seek clarification over what is happening in the market and in the group.

LIC shares were trading up by 1.77 percent at Rs 624.2 on BSE at 10.32 AM.