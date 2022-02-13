LIC IPO: Policyholders with lapsed policies can still apply for shares

Policyholders of LIC having a policy in lapsed condition can still be eligible for applying for shares of LIC’s initial public offering under the policyholder reservation portion.

The policyholder reservation portion is yet to be finalised, but will not exceed 10 percent of the total issue size.

“All policies which have not exited our records by way of maturity, surrender or by way of death of the policyholder are eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion,” says the draft red herring prospectus of LIC.

As for policyholders who have applied for a LIC policy but are yet to receive the policy document, the following rule applies:

“To be eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion category, the policy should have been issued on or before the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and should not have exited by way of surrender, maturity or death claim on the Bid/Offer Opening Date,” says the DRHP.