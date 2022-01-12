LIC IPO papers to be filed by end of this month: Report

The process for listing the country's largest public issue ever is well under way. The government plans to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) before the end of this month. The DRHP, along with other regulatory filings for the Rs 15 lakh crore, will be completed before January 31, reported Bloomberg.

The DRHP will set out important details like the number of shares on offer, the valuation of the company, among other things. Though the government is looking for a valuation of Rs 15 lakh crore, a complete valuation has not yet been made.

However, the embedded value of the company is expected to be around the Rs 4-lakh crore mark and the marker value is somewhere around Rs 16 lakh crore. Depending on the final calculations for these numbers, the valuation sought by the government could also change.

LIC is India's largest insurer by a wide margin. But if the company is able to pull off a successful public listing, it will become one of India's largest companies as well.

“If investors agree with those calculations proposed by the government, LIC would join the league of India’s biggest companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd -- that enjoy a market capitalisation of Rs 17 lakh crore and Rs 14.3 lakh crore, respectively,” Bloomberg quoted a source as saying.

The IPO is a crucial part of the government's divestment strategy on PSUs. While the Centre had set out a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in FY2021-2022, it has only managed to book a fraction of the amount. So far, through sale of stake in PSUs, the government had mopped up Rs 9,330 crore.