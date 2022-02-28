LIC IPO: Last day to link PAN, Aadhaar with your policy today; here's how to do it

Today is the last day to link your PAN card and Aadhaar with your Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy to become eligible for subscribing to LIC IPO . LIC is all set to kick off its big-ticket initial public offering (IPO) in March.

Policyholders would be deemed ineligible to apply under the reserved quota if they fail to link PAN card and Aadhaar by today.

Here's how to link PAN/Aadhaar number with LIC policy:

Logon to the official website

Click on the "Link Aadhaar and PAN to policy" tab

Read through all the instructions carefully and click “Proceed”

Enter the name as mentioned in the Aadhaar, date of birth, gender, and Aadhaar number

Enter your email ID, PAN number, mobile number linked to the Aadhaar number and the policy number

Enter the Captcha in the respective box

Click on the "Get OTP" and enter the OTP received on the UIDAI-registered mobile number

A message will reflect on the screen about the successful linking of Pan, Aadhaar and policy. The verification message will be sent through mail or SMS after a few days.

LIC issued approximately 21 million individual policies in FY 2021, accounting for nearly 75 percent of new individual policy issuances. The IPO is offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India. There is no fresh issue of shares by LIC. The government holds a 100 percent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC. The face value of shares is Rs 10 apiece.

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC’s market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS. The IPO of LIC is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.