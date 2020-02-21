#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
LIC IPO: Govt to set up panel to clear initial issues on listing shortly

Updated : February 21, 2020 12:13 AM IST

Setting up an IMG is the first step towards such big decisions and it will look at the valuation, and the requirements including the legislative changes, an official said.
The IMG will chalk out the initial roadmap for the listing -- valuation, legislative changes and readying accounts, sources said.
The government believes it would take about 8-9 months to prepare accounts and do the required legal tweaking before an IPO of the insurance behemoth could be launched.
