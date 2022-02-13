LIC IPO: Around 25% of Rs 39.6 trn assets under management in equities

As of September 30, 2021, Life Insurance Corporation’s assets under management stood at Rs 39.56 trillion--more than 3.3 times the total AUM of all private life insurers in India and more than 1.1 times the entire Indian mutual fund industry’s AUM.

LIC’s investment portfolio included 37.50 percent central government securities, 24.78 percent equity securities, 24.61 percent state government securities and 8.07 percent corporate bonds.

Roughly 96 percent of LIC’s debt AUM was invested in sovereign and AAA-rated securities. Over 90 percent of the equity investments on a standalone basis were in stocks part of the Nifty 200 and BSE 200 indices.

Other highlights of LIC’s financials:

• Net profit on sale/redemption of policyholders’ investments was Rs 23, 800 crore, Rs 19,387 crore, Rs 39,809 crore, and Rs 23,246 crore for FY19, FY20, FY21, and for the first six months of FY22, respectively.

• Gross written premium on a consolidated basis increased at a CAGR of 9.21 percent from FY19 to FY21.

• Market share of 62.5 percent and 62.9 percent for renewal premium for FY21 and the six months ended September 30.

• New business premium increased at a CAGR of 13.49 percent from FY19 to FY21.

• Issued approximately 21 million individual policies in FY21, representing roughly 75 percent market share in new individual policy issuances.

• Expense ratios as percentage of total premium for FY19 (8.4 percent), FY20 (9 percent), FY21 (8.7 percent), and six months of FY22 (10.1 percent) less than the median of the top five private players’ operating expenseratio of 13.0-11.9 percent during same period.

• Profit after tax on a consolidated basis increased from Rs 2,627 crore for FY19 to Rs 2,974 crore for FY21.

