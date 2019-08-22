LIC Housing tumbles 9% on block deal. Here's who might have sold stake

LIC Housing shares tumbled over 9 percent in intraday deals on Thursday after 7.7 percent equity was traded through a block deal. Fidelity Management has likely sold stake in the company, reported CNBC-TV18. Around 3.3 crore shares were traded at Rs 431 per share amounting to Rs 1,261 crore.

The stock fell as much as 9.3 percent to Rs 420.30 per share on BSE. At 12:45 pm, the stock was trading 7.7 percent lower at Rs 427.90. In comparison, Sensex was trading 0.8 percent or 288 points lower at 36,771. It has underperformed the market in 2019, falling over 5 percent year-to-date as against around 3 percent gain in the BSE Sensex.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that some marquee investors were likely to sell about 6.7 percent shares of LIC Housing Finance. According to the June shareholding pattern, Fidelity Investment Trust held 3.41 percent in the company, while Bank of Muscat India Fund and Government Pension Fund Global held 2.28 percent and 1.83 percent, respectively.

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained 'buy' on the company with a target at Rs 578. The rise in asset quality stress is already priced in and developer mix at 7 percent is below most peers, it said.

"With strong parentage and AAA rating, the company is better positioned among most peers. Potential fall In yields could lift incremental spreads which is a key margin and valuation driver," added the brokerage.

For the June quarter, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted a 7.39 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 609.13 crore. Total revenue from operations also increased to Rs 4,815.57 crore in Q1 as against Rs 4,068.93 crore a year ago.

"The business environment continued to be quite challenging. However, despite that, the company's outstanding loan book grew consistently, especially on the home loan segment," LIC Housing Finance managing director and chief executive officer Siddhartha Mohanty had said post the earnings.

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog