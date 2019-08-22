LIC Housing tumbles 9% on block deal. Here's who might have sold stake
Updated : August 22, 2019 01:26 PM IST
Shares of LIC Housing tumbled over 9 percent in intraday deals on Thursday after 7.7 percent equity was traded through a block deal.
Fidelity Management has likely sold stake in the company.
3.3 crore shares were traded at Rs 431 per share amounting to Rs 1,261 crore.
