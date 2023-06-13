HDFC Life and SBI Life have already recovered to pre-Budget levels while IPRU Life is up 10 percent and LIC is down 7.5 percent.

Given the demand tailwinds in the insurance industry due to the change in taxation of non-linked savings products, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities remain cautious on sales going into financial year (FY) 2023-24, but are incrementally enthused by the performance posted in early FY24.

The analysts said that the industry's long-term growth tendencies are validated by the four-year (FY19–24 to date) annual growth rate of 16.5 percent attained in the private individual annual premium equivalent (APE).