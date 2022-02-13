LIC DRHP FAQs: Which policyholders can apply for IPO and other questions answered

Following are the frequently asked questions (FAQs) by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policy holders about the initial public offering (IPO).

Excerpts from the draft red herring prospectus:

1. Is it necessary for policyholders to have a demat account to apply for shares in the Offer?

Yes. As per SEBI ICDR Regulations, no equity share can be issued by any company in physical form and the equity shares can only be issued in dematerialized form.

2. Is there any lock-in period for the shares purchased through the Policyholder Reservation Portion?

There is no lock-in period and the policyholders can sell the equity shares immediately on listing of the equity shares, if they choose to do so.

3. I am having a policy in SBI Life Insurance. Can I apply for the equity shares of the corporation in the offer under the Policyholder Reservation Portion category?

No, bidding under the Policyholder Reservation Portion is only for policyholders of our Corporation. However, you can apply under RIB or Non-Institutional Bidders category.

4. Is there any minimum number of equity shares for which the policyholders need to apply?

There is a minimum number of equity shares (x) which will have to be applied under the Offer in respect of all categories. Hence, eligible policyholder(s) also have to apply for the said minimum x number of equity shares, as specified in the offer documents.

5. What is the maximum amount which eligible policyholder(s) can apply under policyholder reservation portion?

The policyholder reservation portion is yet to be decided, but will not exceed 10 percent of the book size. Eligible Policyholder(s) can apply for such number of Equity Shares in multiples such that the Bid Amount does not exceed Rs 200,000 (net of Policyholder Discount).

6. Is there any minimum balance of equity shares to be kept in the demat account?

No minimum balance is required like in demat account.

7. Can a policyholder apply from the demat account of his/her spouse or son or a relative?

No. The policyholder has to have the demat account in his/her name.

8. Is it possible to apply for shares for more than Rs 200,000 (net of policyholder discount)?

No. The maximum Bid Amount is limited to Rs 200,000 (net of Policyholder Discount, if any). However, Eligible Policyholder(s) can also apply for Equity Shares under the RIB category or Non-Institutional Bidders category for an additional amount of up to Rs 200,000 (net of Policyholder Discount) and more than Rs 200,000 (net of Policyholder Discount), respectively.

9. How much is the discount for Eligible Policyholder(s) under Offer?

Yet to be decided

10. Will the investment in equity shares of our corporation qualify for tax exemption?

No, investment in Equity Shares of our Corporation does not qualify for tax exemption, as per income tax rules.

11. At what price the Eligible Policyholder(s) should bid for within the Price Band?

Eligible Policyholder(s) can bid at the Cut-off Price. However, in that case it is necessary to keep the Bid Amount blocked for investment at the Cap Price (maximum price) net of discount, since the Cap Price may turn out to be the Cut-off Price.

12. I have a joint life policy. Whether I and my spouse both will be eligible for reservation or not?

Only one of the two can apply for the Equity Shares under the Policyholder Reservation Portion category. The PAN number of the applicant Bidding in the Offer (you or your spouse) needs to be updated in the policy records. The applicant has to have a demat account in his/her name and in case the demat account is joint, the applicant needs to be the first /primary holder of the demat account.

13. My major daughter is studying in Canada. Whether she would be eligible to bid?

She needs to be residing in India during the Bid/Offer period to be eligible for applying in the Offer.

14. I am a proposer of a policy for my minor son. Whether I am eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion?

Since you are the owner of the policy and hence being a policyholder, you are eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

15. I am having a policy of the Corporation which is in lapsed condition. Am I eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion?

All policies which have not exited our records by way of maturity, surrender or by way of death of the policyholder are eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

16. I am a policyholder (karta) under HUF policy. Whether I can apply for the Equity Shares?

Yes, if you are applying for Equity Shares as a karta you are eligible to Bid under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

17. How can I link my PAN to my policy?

The easiest option is through the option made available on the website of our Corporation for updating the PAN. You need to have your PAN number, policy number, mobile number and email ID and through a very simple process, your PAN number will be updated. You may also approach our offices wherein the PAN number can be updated.

18. I had submitted proposal papers before the date of DRHP but received policy bond later. Am I eligible to apply?

To be eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion category, the policy should have been issued on or before the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and should not have exited by way of surrender, maturity or death claim on the Bid/Offer Opening Date.

19. I have a joint demat account in the name of “my spouse and me”. We have two separate policies and PAN is linked therein. Can both of us apply in the Offer based on that one joint demat account?

As per SEBI ICDR Regulations, individual applications cannot be made by both beneficiaries of the demat account. Application can be made only in the name of the first/primary beneficiary.

20. I am having a Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana policy. Whether I am eligible to apply for the Equity Shares of the Corporation in the Offer?

Yes, all policies other than group policies qualify for Bidding in the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

21. Under my annuity policy, annuities have already started. Whether I am eligible to apply for the Equity Shares of the Corporation in the Offer?

Yes.

22. I am spouse of policyholder (now deceased) under an annuity policy and currently receiving annuities. Am I eligible to apply for the Equity Shares of the Corporation in the Offer?

No, since you are not a policyholder and only a beneficiary, you are not eligible to apply in the Offer.

23. Is the Allotment to Eligible Policyholder(s) guaranteed under Policyholder Reservation Portion?

No, the Allotment is not granted. Approximately 10% of the Offer Size is reserved for Eligible Policyholder(s). The Allotment will be subject to competitive bidding and will depend on the demand in the bidding process.

24. I am a nominee under a policy issued by the Corporation, am I eligible to Bid for the Equity Shares under my name?

No, only the Eligible Policyholder(s) is eligible to Bid under the Policyholder Reservation Portion. Nominee is not eligible.

25. Whether NRI policyholders or other policyholders residing out of India can apply in the Offer?

No, only resident Indians can apply.

26.What is the last date for updating the PAN in the policy records?

Yet to be decided

27. Can senior citizens apply in the Offer or any age restrictions?

No, there is no age restriction. All Eligible Policyholder(s) on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and the policy continuing without exit on the Bid/Offer Opening Date are eligible to apply in the Offer.

28. Will the Allotment be based on the premium amount or sum assured or number of policies?

All Eligible Policyholder(s), irrespective of premium amount or sum assured or number of policies will be treated under the same footing and the Equity Shares will be allotted on a competitive bidding basis.

29. Is there any condition of minimum premium or sum assured to be eligible for Bidding under the Policyholder Reservation Portion?

No such condition. All Eligible Policyholder(s), subject to rules are eligible to Bid under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.