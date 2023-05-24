Adani stocks: Market value of LIC investments in Adani group shares hit Rs 45,000 crore

Overall, LIC's investments in seven Adani group firms stood at Rs 45,523 crore as on May 23 against Rs 39,878.68 crore on May 19

With shares of Adani Group companies extending their rally for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, value of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holdings in seven of group companies hit the Rs 45,000 crore mark. This is an improvement of 14 percent over Rs 39,878.68 crore level its investments were worth as on May 19.

Shares of Adani Group's listed companies surged this week after the Supreme Court-appointed AM Sapre committee suggested it was not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on the Hindenburg's price manipulation allegation. The Adani Group shares have also gained after a report suggested that the ports-to-power conglomerate was considering monetisation of select real estate assets deemed non-core to its operations.