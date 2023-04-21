A 74% surge over the last 12 months and yet this footwear stock is 35% away from its 52-week high

Shares of footwear manufacturer Liberty shoes have risen 30 percent this week, 47 percent in the last month and 74 percent over the last 12 months.

Despite this surge, the stock is still 35 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 442.

This isn't the first instance that the company has seen such a rally. Here are four previous instances:

In September last year, the company appointed Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh as their Brand Ambassadors. It also mentioned that it will be debt free in the next couple of months.

Compared to the December quarter last year, Liberty Shoes saw a marginal increase in finance cost, but when compared on a nine-month basis, the finance costs fell to Rs 8.71 crore from Rs 9.72 crore.

In terms of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis, the company is well below its peers. While leaders like Bata have a trailing 12-month revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore, Liberty just about crosses Rs 600 crore.

The company is also trailing its peers on the EBITDA margin and net profit front.

Promoters of the company have marginally reduced their stake compared to September last year. As of the March quarter, promoter stake in the company stood at 58.5 percent, compared to 59.4 percent in September.

On the valuation front, the company is trading at 25 times financial year 2024 earnings, which is cheaper compared to peers, that are trading as high as 76 times.

Shares of Liberty Shoes are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 283. At its intraday high of Rs 300.90, the stock had turned positive for the year.