Lenskart set to close $250 million funding round at $5 billion valuation: Report

Softbank-backed unicorn Lenskart is planning to scale up globally in the next two-three years before hitting the market with a public issue, media reports said.

The eyewear brand is close to sealing a $250 million funding deal at a $5 billion valuation, just five months after raising $315 million, Economic Times reported.

The funding is not a pre-initial public offer round, the report said quoting people aware of the matter. The deal is likely to be a primary fund infusion, they said.

Investors like Temasek, KKR, Chiratae Ventures, Falcon Edge Capital and Bay Capital who had participated in the earlier round of funding is likely to be part of this one too along with two-three other funds like Fidelity.

At $5 billion, the company is seeking a valuation close to that of American online retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses Warby Parker that recently hit the market.

“The company will use the funds to open up some more technology centres around the world, including the US, and it will also invest about $100 million in developing the US market,” Economic Times quoted a fund manager with knowledge of the deal as saying.

Apart from this, about $200 million capital will be used to set up another facility for global delivery.

“Since they operate on an integrated model — from frame to lens — they will have to build two-three plants at least, such as the demand situation,” the fund manager said.

Lenskart is also raising funds, both internally as well as externally, for its subsidiary Neso Brands, which will house international direct-to-consumer eyewear brands. It plans to have a total outlay of $100 million.

“Bansal wants to create a business that is born in India but successful globally. His ambition is to build a $50 billion kind of business out of India and he has found investors who are ready to back up his vision,” Economic Times quoted a fund manager aware of the Lenskart round of funding.

Lenskart will also acquire brands from overseas, including fashion houses, and build more brands like John Jacobs, which is now worth Rs 700 crore.

Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal did not comment on the development and investors could not be reached.