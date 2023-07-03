Lemon Tree Share Price: Hotel chain continues expansion spree, inks agreement for 120-room property in Tirupati

“Andhra Pradesh has 4 operational Lemon Tree hotels and, with this property, we will be adding one more to our portfolio,” said Mahesh Aiyer, CEO of Carnation Hotels.

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. has signed a licence agreement for a 120-room property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the firm said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on June 30.

The new property will be operated by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree's new property will have banquet facilities, a restaurant, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, meeting rooms, and other public areas.