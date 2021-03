The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 3.5 times on the second day of bidding led by retail investors. Investors have put in bids for over 11 crore equity shares against the offer size of 3.25 crore shares, subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed a massive 6.22 times and that of non-institutional investors 85 percent. Meanwhile, qualified institutional buyers' potion was subscribed 82 percent.

The issue, which will close on March 17, aims to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO and has set a price band of Rs 129-130 per share.

The total issue size has been reduced to Rs 600 crore from Rs 800 crore earlier as the company has raised up to Rs 200 crore in its pre-IPO placement. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore from promoter group Yellowstone Trust.

The company garnered Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale at Rs 130 per share.

Most brokerages advise subscribing to the issue on strong growth and expansion plans and high market share in the specialty chemicals space. New acquisitions and a great clientele are also key positives for the firm.