Laxmi Organics IPO opens today; why should you subscribe it

Updated : March 15, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Most brokerages advise subscribing to the issue on strong growth and expansion plans and high market share in the specialty chemicals space.
The company has a strong presence in Acetyl intermediaries & specialty intermediates business, said Anand Rathi.
The company is the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate with a 30% market share, said Angel Broking,
Published : March 15, 2021 11:53 AM IST

