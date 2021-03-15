Laxmi Organics IPO opens today; why should you subscribe it Updated : March 15, 2021 11:53 AM IST Most brokerages advise subscribing to the issue on strong growth and expansion plans and high market share in the specialty chemicals space. The company has a strong presence in Acetyl intermediaries & specialty intermediates business, said Anand Rathi. The company is the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate with a 30% market share, said Angel Broking, Published : March 15, 2021 11:53 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply