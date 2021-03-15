Laxmi Organic IPO opens today: Things to know before subscribing Updated : March 15, 2021 12:02 PM IST The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, opened today with a price band of Rs 129-130 per share. The issue, which will close on March 17, aims to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO. Published : March 15, 2021 12:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply