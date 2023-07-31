Laxmi Organic board approves Rs 710 crore capex for setting up manufacturing site in Gujarat, shares rise

The proposed capacity addition of the aforementioned site in Dahej will be more than 1,00,000 tonnes every year.

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd gained four percent after the company’s board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 710 crore for setting up a manufacturing site in Dahej, Gujarat.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, July 31, the Laxmi Organic Industries said that the first phase of the product portfolio at this new site in Gujarat will include speciality items like Diketene and Ketene derivatives, and Essentials like Esters, Anhydrides and Aldehydes derivatives.

The proposed capacity addition of the aforementioned site in Dahej will be more than 1,00,000 tonnes every year, and it is expected to come on stream in a period of nearly three years, the speciality chemicals manufacturer informed the bourses.

The project is put in place to meet the increasing demand of Laxmi Organic Industries’ customers.

The overall project will look out for an investment of Rs 710 crore, as mentioned above, and this shall be funded using a mix of internal accruals, along with debt as well as equity.

For the quarter ended in June 2023, Laxmi Organic Industries reported a 40.9 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.33 crore compared to Rs 64.86 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales for the quarter dipped over 3 percent to Rs 733.58 crore, as opposed to Rs 756.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries were trading 3.02 percent higher at Rs 271.55 per piece on BSE at 1 PM.