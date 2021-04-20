  • SENSEX
Law of gravity: What goes up, comes down; true with Nifty also

Updated : April 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST

In the given environment, Nifty’s view remains gloomy with the expectation of further fall.
It is advisable to apply sector rotation strategy by investing in Pharma, IT and a bit into FMCG sector.
Short term to medium-term trend remains bearish for both Nifty and Bank Nifty.
