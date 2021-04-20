Law of gravity: What goes up, comes down; true with Nifty also Updated : April 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST In the given environment, Nifty’s view remains gloomy with the expectation of further fall. It is advisable to apply sector rotation strategy by investing in Pharma, IT and a bit into FMCG sector. Short term to medium-term trend remains bearish for both Nifty and Bank Nifty. Published : April 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply