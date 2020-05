The latest round of hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel does not bode well for oil marketing companies. Usually, any hike in taxes is passed on to the customers, but this time, the OMCs will have to absorb the increase in excise duty.

On May 6, the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 respectively. This raises the excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98/litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.83/litre with effect from today. Cumulatively, since the beginning of March this year, excise duty of petrol and diesel have been increased by 65 percent and 69 percent respectively. Today, roughly Rs 70 of every Rs 100 that you pay for fuel goes towards state government and central government taxes.

Diesel 15.83 18.83 31.83

Last month, despite the sharp decline in crude prices, pump prices stayed the same. Hence, OMCs were earning abnormally high marketing margins of Rs 17-18/litre.

And while excise duty on petrol and diesel have been hiked, pump prices still remain the same. After absorbing the latest round of excise duty hikes, OMC's margins have now fallen to Rs 5/litre for diesel and Rs 8/litre for petrol. Still, this is better than the normalized levels of margins of Rs 3-5/litre that OMCs make.

But OMCs are facing another problem. Consumption of petrol and diesel fell sharply in April as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

While the official data is not yet out, reports indicate that petrol and diesel demand fell 60-70 percent in April.

HPCL says that following some relaxations in the lockdown, petrol and diesel demand has improved in May, and this trend is expected to continue.

The cash-strapped government has little choice but to raise taxes on fuel. But that spells bad news for shareholders of oil marketing companies. Over the past few days, there has been a steady increase in taxes on petrol and diesel, both by state governments as well as the central government.

Hike in state taxes