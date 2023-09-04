CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst recommends buy calls on Latent View Analytics and HEG

This analyst recommends buy calls on Latent View Analytics and HEG

Dharmesh Shah's recommendations in the midcap IT and metals sectors provide investors with valuable insights into promising investment opportunities. Latent View Analytics and HEG appear to be strong contenders for those seeking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on potential gains.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 4, 2023 2:15:17 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
This analyst recommends buy calls on Latent View Analytics and HEG
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities shared his insights and top stock picks from the IT and metals sectors.

Share Market Live


Within the IT space, Dharmesh Shah has a keen eye on midcap stocks, and one company that has particularly piqued his interest is Latent View Analytics. Over the last 14 months, LVA's stock had been consolidating within a price range of Rs 410 to Rs 310. However, recent developments have excited investors as the stock finally broke out of this range with strong volumes.
Shah advised investors to consider adding LVA to their portfolios, setting a stop loss at Rs 395, and aiming for a target price of Rs 510.
This recommendation comes on the heels of impressive performance, with shares gaining more than 20 percent in the past month.
Turning his attention to the metals sector, Dharmesh Shah has identified a potential gem in HEG. The stock recently exhibited a significant development – a falling channel breakout. This breakout suggests that the correction phase for HEG may be coming to an end, making it an attractive option for investors.
Shah's recommendation for HEG included setting a stop loss at Rs 1,650 and considering a target price of Rs 2,020.
While the stock did experience a minor setback, down more than 1 percent in the last month, the emerging trend signals a potential upward trajectory.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picksTop Stock Tips

Recommended Articles

View All
This analyst recommends buying Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra — here’s why

This analyst recommends buying Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra — here’s why

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Shree Cement shares jump over 4% as Nomura sees 19% upside in the stock

Shree Cement shares jump over 4% as Nomura sees 19% upside in the stock

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: Is the stock headed for 48% upside despite Uday Kotak's exit?

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: Is the stock headed for 48% upside despite Uday Kotak's exit?

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 inches towards day's high, HCL Tech shares at 19-month high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 inches towards day's high, HCL Tech shares at 19-month high

Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X