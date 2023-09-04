This analyst recommends buy calls on Latent View Analytics and HEG

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities shared his insights and top stock picks from the IT and metals sectors.

Within the IT space , Dharmesh Shah has a keen eye on midcap stocks, and one company that has particularly piqued his interest is Latent View Analytics . Over the last 14 months, LVA's stock had been consolidating within a price range of Rs 410 to Rs 310. However, recent developments have excited investors as the stock finally broke out of this range with strong volumes.

Shah advised investors to consider adding LVA to their portfolios, setting a stop loss at Rs 395, and aiming for a target price of Rs 510.

This recommendation comes on the heels of impressive performance, with shares gaining more than 20 percent in the past month.

Turning his attention to the metals sector, Dharmesh Shah has identified a potential gem in HEG . The stock recently exhibited a significant development – a falling channel breakout. This breakout suggests that the correction phase for HEG may be coming to an end, making it an attractive option for investors.

Shah's recommendation for HEG included setting a stop loss at Rs 1,650 and considering a target price of Rs 2,020.

While the stock did experience a minor setback, down more than 1 percent in the last month, the emerging trend signals a potential upward trajectory.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.