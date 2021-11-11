Latent Analytics IPO day 2: IPO subscribed 8 times, retail portion subscribed 45 times

The initial public offering of data analytics services provider, Latent Analytics has been subscribed nearly 9 times on November 11, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 15.7 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.75 crore equity shares.

Retail investors subscribed 44 times to the IPO and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 35 percent against their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 15 percent of the reserved portion.

The 600-crore IPO was subscribed 6.39 times on the first day of bidding. The offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the issue for inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and investments in subsidiaries.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 11:35 am/pm)

To be updated.