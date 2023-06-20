Tech analyst sees upside in L&T Technology Services and Tata Motors

Market tech analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls provides valuable analysis and commentary on the current market trends. Based on his assessment, Uttekar suggests considering investments in L&T Technology Services and Tata Motors.

Regarding L&T Technology Services, Uttekar highlights certain indicators observed in the weekly and monthly charts. These charts indicate a consolidation phase for the stock, with its price range fluctuating between Rs 3,950 and Rs 3,800.

However, Uttekar points out the promising development in the weekly relative strength index (RSI), which suggests a potential breakout from this range.

In light of this analysis, he recommends taking long positions in L&T Technology Services, anticipating a target price of around Rs 4,100. To manage risk, he suggests placing a stop loss at approximately Rs 3,860. Shares of &T Technology Services are flat over the last month.

Moving on to Tata Motors, Uttekar suggests a long call on the stock. He notes that over the past seven trading sessions, Tata Motors has encountered resistance near Rs 570.

However, the stock has demonstrated a rapid recovery and a strong breakout on the daily chart. Uttekar observes a bullish flag formation in the overall structure, which typically signifies a continuation pattern. Based on this pattern, he identifies a price target of roughly Rs 605.

Therefore, Uttekar advises investors to establish long positions in Tata Motors, maintaining a stop loss level around Rs 566 to align with the structure. The stock is up more than 11 percent in the last month.