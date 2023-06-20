Tech analyst sees upside in L&T Technology Services and Tata Motors

Market tech analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls provides valuable analysis and commentary on the current market trends. Based on his assessment, Uttekar suggests considering investments in L&T Technology Services and Tata Motors.

Live Tv

Loading...

Regarding L&T Technology Services, Uttekar highlights certain indicators observed in the weekly and monthly charts. These charts indicate a consolidation phase for the stock, with its price range fluctuating between Rs 3,950 and Rs 3,800.