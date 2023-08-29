Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) hovered near record high levels after the engineering and infrastructure conglomerate bagged multiple orders across various business segments. At 12:28 pm, the scrip was trading half a percent higher at Rs 2,707 apiece on the NSE during Tuesday's morning deals.

Share Market Live NSE

The power transmission and distribution business has won new orders in the West Asia , which they have classified as "large". Orders which have a value between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore are classified as "large" by L&T

Besides, the company has bagged additional orders in ongoing projects in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

L&T recently announced that it secured an order for Perdaman’s urea plant in Australia. It said that the Saipem & Clough JV (SCJV), Australia awarded an order for fabrication and supply of process and pipe rack modules for a 2.3 MMTPA urea plant for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Pty Ltd to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon.

The plant will be constructed on the Burrup Peninsula, approximately 20 km north of Karratha, Western Australia. On completion, this state-of-the-art facility will be the largest urea plant in Australia and one of the largest in the world.

On August 14, L&T announced that its buildings and factories business segment has bagged "significant orders" in India and Bangladesh. The orders pertain to the construction of a cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Hi-Tech IT Parks at four locations across Bangladesh.

Though the engineering and construction major didn't share the total value of the order received, it classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as "significant".

Earlier this month, the company announced that its subsidiary L&T Construction has won multiple orders, between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, for its heavy civil infrastructure business.

L&T said that the heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received an order from state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) for the design and construction of an underground metro project in connection with Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor in the city of Kolkata.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has also received approval from the state government and its members for the proposed sale of its Raidurg business undertaking as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Rafferty Developments Pvt for over Rs 1,200 crore.

The company is reportedly planning to invest $12 billion over the next five years, a third of which will be accounted for by green energy. In an interview with Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer SN Subrahmanyan said that L&T is planning to build 2-3 million tonnes of green hydrogen and ammonia capacity with an investment of around $4 billion.

L&T has also been vetted to potentially bid in India's efforts to privatise its small satellite launch rocket , according to a Reuters report. The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency, as a low-cost means to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg (1,102 lb) into low-earth orbit.

The engineering major recorded a net profit of Rs 2,493 crore, up 46 percent year-on-year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was at Rs 47,882 crore, up 34 percent as against Rs 35,853 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T stock performance

Market participants say that shares of L&T are witnessing some profit booking as it has gained strongly in the recent past. So far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), the stock of this engineering company has surged 30 percent, as against a 6.38 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Brokerage houses are positive about the L&T stock for the long term. Foreign brokerage CLSA, after the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, said this achievement of the country should strengthen the ‘Make in India’ theme. the brokerage pointed out that it would open up global rocket and satellite markets for Indian players such as L&T.

The counter has an average target of 2708.56, according to data from Trendlyne. The consensus estimate represents an upside of 0.18 percent from the last price of 2703.60.

In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative strength index stood at 59.8, which indicated the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The counter has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to data from Bloomberg.