Brokerage house Phillip Capital in a recent note said that it sees L&T Infotech + Mindtree (the merged company) creating a Rs 70,000 crore IT behemoth with 46 percent returns over the next 2 years. Not just that, the merged IT company could break into the top-5 club of the Indian IT sector over the next two years.

In the last decade, only Tech Mahindra has managed to break into the club following its merger with Satyam. The merged firm will lead to the formation of $3.5 billion IT Services Company by FY24, with a significantly superior profile to Tech Mahindra—higher growth, higher margins, higher ROEs, it added.

In fact, it noted that L&T Info and Mindtree together have the highest revenue CAGR in the industry over FY19-22 and the second-highest ROE. While the combined entity currently is only half of Tech Mahindra’s revenue, it already is at 97 percent of its market cap, the note elucidated.

"L&T Infotech and Mindtree is a dream merger for any management. The two companies have a highly complementary profile with very little business overlap. L&T Info has a very strong base in BFSI while Mindtree is very strong in Retail. Hi-tech/Media remains very strong for both companies. After merging, the entity would have a diversified revenue profile—across BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Hi-tech—very similar to large-caps," the report mentioned.

Individually as well, noted the brokerage, L&T Info has been the fastest growing IT company for the last two years and likely to remain in the leader’s quadrant for the next two, while Mindtree should see significant margin expansion over the next two years, with multiple margin levers.

The brokerage expects the technology domain to be one of the biggest beneficiaries in a post-COVID world and adds that this will augur very well for both companies, with their strong presence in this domain.

It recommends investors seize this opportunity and own the next IT behemoth in its infancy to make handsome returns over the next two years.

"They can choose to play this theme through either L&T Info or Mindtree, as both are trading at similar valuations and hence offer a similar investment return path," suggests the brokerage.