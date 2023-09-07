Top stock recommendations for today: L&T, Canara Bank

2 Min Read
Manish Hathiramani, a technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Larsen and Toubro and Canara Bank.
Hathiramani's first buy call of the day is on Larsen & Toubro, commonly known as L&T. He recommends a target price of Rs 2,840 with a stop loss set at Rs 2,710.
He notes that L&T has been building a strong base in the range of Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,720. This base-building exercise is often seen as a precursor to a potential upward trend. Hathiramani believes that the stock has the ability to surpass its intermediate highs at Rs 2,766. L&T has already gained more than 6 percent in the past month.
Read Here | Exclusive | Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry says fintechs not just taking customers but also share of banks' revenues
Manish Hathiramani's second buy call for the day is on Canara Bank, another stock showing promise in his technical analysis. He recommends a target price of Rs 345 and advises setting a stop loss at Rs 325.
Hathiramani's assessment of Canara Bank centers around its recent breakout from resistance at Rs 330. The stock's ability to breach this resistance level is seen as a bullish signal, indicating that buyers are gaining control and pushing the price higher. The shares of Canara Bank are up more than 2 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
From Mazagon to Cochin Shipyard, India's shipbuilders have doubled their market cap in 2023
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Top stock picks | Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics on the radar
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
PVR Inox Share Price: Stock nearing record high after release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Gadar 2 success
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex at day's high, shipbuilder stocks hit record high
Sept 7, 2023 IST1 Min Read