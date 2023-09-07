Top stock recommendations for today: L&T, Canara Bank

Manish Hathiramani, a technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Larsen and Toubro and Canara Bank.

Hathiramani's first buy call of the day is on Larsen & Toubro, commonly known as L&T. He recommends a target price of Rs 2,840 with a stop loss set at Rs 2,710.

He notes that L&T has been building a strong base in the range of Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,720. This base-building exercise is often seen as a precursor to a potential upward trend. Hathiramani believes that the stock has the ability to surpass its intermediate highs at Rs 2,766. L&T has already gained more than 6 percent in the past month.

Manish Hathiramani's second buy call for the day is on Canara Bank, another stock showing promise in his technical analysis. He recommends a target price of Rs 345 and advises setting a stop loss at Rs 325.

Hathiramani's assessment of Canara Bank centers around its recent breakout from resistance at Rs 330. The stock's ability to breach this resistance level is seen as a bullish signal, indicating that buyers are gaining control and pushing the price higher. The shares of Canara Bank are up more than 2 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.