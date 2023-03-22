English
Various businesses of Larsen & Toubro win "Significant" orders - second in as many days

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 12:32:01 PM IST (Published)

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday announced that its construction arm has secured orders for its water and effluent treatment, and buildings and factories businesses.

Though the company did not disclose the total value of the orders, it indicated that they were of a ‘significant’ size.


L&T categorises orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as ‘significant’.

Giving details of the orders, L&T said that the water and effluent treatment business has secured a repeat order from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of the Jharkhand government.

The order involves executing a Raw Water Transport System on turnkey basis from the proposed intake at Neghra, Rajmahal, in the Sahibganj district to Sundar Dam in the Godda district.

L&T noted that the business has already executed the Sahibganj and Dhanbad water supply projects for the same customer.

Meanwhile, the building and factories business of L&T Construction has won an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Bengaluru.

The scope of the work involves design and build of civil structure including waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 10 towers comprising two basements, ground and varying configurations of 26, 31 and 32 floors.

On Tuesday, L&T had announced that its hydrocarbon business has bagged ‘major’ contracts from a prestigious overseas client. The conglomerate classifies contracts worth Rs 5,000-7,000 crore as major orders.

The orders were related to engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 2,219.95.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
