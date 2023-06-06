Larsen & Toubro to construct India's tallest commercial building in Mumbai, calls order 'significant'

One project would involve building four-level basements, along with two towers having 70 floors and 50 floors, respectively.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) has secured significant orders to build commercial towers at two locations in Mumbai. The construction arm of the engineering and construction conglomerate, L&T Construction, has won Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects in India for its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business.

The orders have been awarded by a reputed developer for the construction of commercial towers in Mumbai. L&T has not disclosed the total value of the projects, but as per its classification, the orders in the range of worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, fall under the significant category.

One of the orders received by L&T Construction is for the tallest commercial building in India with a height of over 300.05 metre. This project would involve building four-level basements, along with two towers having 70 floors and 50 floors, respectively. The entire project will have a combined Built Up Area (BUA) of 3.4 million square feet, the company said in a release.

The two commercial towers will be completed in a stipulated time period of forty months.

The other project awarded to L&T Construction pertains to the construction of a large commercial building having a total built up area of 5.1 million square feet. This project will include the building of four-level basements as well as two commercial towers having 19 floors each.

The two towers need to be completed within a stipulated time period of thirty-five months.