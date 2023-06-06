Larsen & Toubro to construct India's tallest commercial building in Mumbai, calls order 'significant'

One project would involve building four-level basements, along with two towers having 70 floors and 50 floors, respectively.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) has secured significant orders to build commercial towers at two locations in Mumbai. The construction arm of the engineering and construction conglomerate, L&T Construction, has won Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects in India for its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business.

The orders have been awarded by a reputed developer for the construction of commercial towers in Mumbai. L&T has not disclosed the total value of the projects, but as per its classification, the orders in the range of worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, fall under the significant category.