L&T Construction bags orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in India and overseas

On April 10, the company’s Hydrocarbon Business had secured an order worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 crore in Rajasthan under its AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business vertical. On April 5, L&T’s hydrocarbon arm had bagged multiple contracts of worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in the Middle East region. On April 31, L&T Construction had won orders ranging between Rs 1,000- Rs 2500 crore for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business in Gujarat.

Multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Tuesday said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of L&T Construction has secured ‘significant’ Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas. The company classifies an order ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore in size as a significant order. The stock rose 1 percent from lows after the company made the said announcement.

L&T also informed that it has bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. In the overseas market, the PT&D Business has won an order to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates.

L&T aims to significantly reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses at pan-India level through the latest bagged order under Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) through the PT&D business. The company has promised to undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements including segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements.

For the second phase of Chennai Metro, the company will design, Supply, Install and Commission Receiving Substations (RSS), Auxiliary Substations (ASS) and SCADA system for the northern sections of Corridors 3 and 5.

On April 10, the company’s Hydrocarbon Business had secured an order worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 crore in Rajasthan under its AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business vertical. On April 5, L&T’s hydrocarbon arm had bagged multiple contracts of worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in the Middle East region. On April 31, L&T Construction had won orders ranging between Rs 1,000- Rs 2500 crore for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business in Gujarat.

The shares of L&T were trading 0.5 percentage higher at Rs 2,239/share till 11:30 am.