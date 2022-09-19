Large block deal in Advanced Enzymes, surge in PNB Housing: Here's what kept dealers busy

Advanced Enzymes, PNB Housing and Jain Irrigation kept the dealing rooms buzzing today. Also find out what is the level on the downside that dealers see crucial for the Nifty.

Shares of enzymes manufacturer and marketer Advanced Enzymes fell for the second straight day after 2.5 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in large trades.

The stock is currently trading near its 52-week low of Rs 257 which it hit in February this year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC TV-18 that the company's promoter entity is likely to be the seller in this large trade. As of the quarter ended June, Advanced Enzyme's promoter entity held 52.7 percent stake in the company.

All Eyes On The Fed!

Dalal Street began the new trading week on a volatile note with the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ending with gains after sharp swings in the early part of the session.

Among the other sectors, Metals witnessed profit booking for the second straight day after a four-day surge, while the FMCG index outperformed, ending 1.4 percent higher.

Dealing room sources say that 17,200 is a crucial support for the Nifty on the downside and that the outcome of the Fed Meeting later this week will be critical. The markets are pricing in another 75 basis points hike later this week. However, bets for a 100 basis points hike are not completely off the table either.

Besides Advanced Enzymes here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

PNB Housing: The housing finance company had its best day in three months, gaining 8 percent on Monday. The stock had a similar 8 percent move last week. Dealers suggest that there have been buy flows at the FII desk in anticipation of a concrete roadmap for fund raising going forward.

The stock was in the news in June after promoter Punjab National Bank approved the infusion of another Rs 500 crore in the company through its rights issue. In October last year, it called off the Rs 4,000 crore share sale plan to the Carlyle group.

Jain Irrigation: The drip and sprinkler systems manufacturer ended 5 percent higher on Monday after gaining a similar quantum last week. Dealers suggest that the company is expected to bag a large order. As of the April-June quarter, the company's consolidated order book stood at Rs 34,188 crore. In June this year, the company also announced the merger of its international irrigation business with Rivulis, to create a global irrigation and climate leader.