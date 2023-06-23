Landmark Cars Block Deal: Equity worth Rs 293 crore changes hands, TPG Capital likely seller

CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday, citing sources, that TPG Capital will sell 11 percent stake in the auto retailer via block deal on June 23. TPG Capital will cease to hold stake in the company after the deal.
Shares of Landmark Cars changed hands in a block deal on Friday. As many as 44.56 lakh shares worth 293 crore changed hands in the block deal window at Rs 658 per share. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.
CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday, citing sources, that TPG Capital will sell 11 percent stake in the auto retailer via block deal on June 23. TPG Capital will cease to hold stake in the company after the deal.
According to the report, sources said the stake sale will be at a discount of 0-5 percent to the current market price. ICICI Securities was the sole broker for the transaction, reports suggest.
Landmark Cars made a tepid listed on the bourses on December 23, 2022.
Landmark Cars is doing business with Mercedes Benz, Jeep, Volkswagen, etc. The auto dealer reported a revenue growth of 36 percent year-on-year at Rs 4,594 crore in the financial year 2022-23 driven by new model launches by OEM partners and preference towards luxury vehicles.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 8:57 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read