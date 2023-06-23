CNBC TV18
Landmark Cars Block Deal: Equity worth Rs 293 crore changes hands, TPG Capital likely seller

Jun 23, 2023

CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday, citing sources, that TPG Capital will sell 11 percent stake in the auto retailer via block deal on June 23. TPG Capital will cease to hold stake in the company after the deal.

Shares of Landmark Cars changed hands in a block deal on Friday. As many as 44.56 lakh shares worth 293 crore changed hands in the block deal window at Rs 658 per share. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.

