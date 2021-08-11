Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment likely today: Check status here

Krsnaa Diagnostics’ initial public offer's (IPO) share allotment is likely to be finalised today. The public offer was subscribed 64.4 times during August 4-6.
The IPO bidders can check their application status either on the BSE website or on the official registrar KFintech’s website.
Here‘s how one can check the share allotment status:
On BSE:
1) Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name
3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number
4) Click on the "Search" button
Through the website of registrar - KFintech
1) Visit the website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
2) Select IPO name from the dropdown
3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN
4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".
5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit
The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.