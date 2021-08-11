Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment likely today: Check status here

Krsnaa Diagnostics’ initial public offer's (IPO) share allotment is likely to be finalised today. The public offer was subscribed 64.4 times during August 4-6.

The IPO bidders can check their application status either on the BSE website or on the official registrar KFintech’s website.

Here‘s how one can check the share allotment status:

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of registrar - KFintech

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.