Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 2.89 times; retail portion booked over 13 times

The initial public offering of tech-enabled diagnostics services company, Krsnaa Diagnostics has been subscribed 2.89 times on August 8, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 2.05 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.12 lakh equity shares.

Retail investors subscribed 13.79 times, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 0.76 times the total meant for them. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.48 times their reserved portion. The employee quota has been subscribed 0.25 times so far on Thursday.

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 6 is Rs 933-954 apiece. Brokerages have recommended a buy for the IPO on the backs of the company's strong financial position.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the largest differentiated diagnostic service providers. Its services include imaging, pathology/clinical labs, and teleradiology.

The company plans to use proceeds from the issue to finance the cost of establishing diagnostic centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. It also plans to use the proceeds to repay its borrowings and other general corporate purposes.

"We believe that strong balance sheet position and healthy operating cash flows will enable them to pursue growth opportunities and also fund their strategic initiatives," Anand Rathi said.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 12:25 am)