Market Kotak Securities suggests aggressive buying at 11,000 Nifty level. Here's its post-budget strategy Updated : February 03, 2020 12:37 PM IST With the budget out of the way, the focus will shift back to global factors, central bank cuts and earnings. Investors should look to accumulate stocks in decline and turn aggressive buyers closer to 11,000 Nifty level, Kotak Securities suggested. In the course of CY20, the brokerage expects mean reversion to allow mid and small caps to catch up on their last two years' underperformance vis-à-vis the Nifty-50 index.