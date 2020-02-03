Kotak Securities suggests aggressive buying at 11,000 Nifty level. Here's its post-budget strategy

The 2020 Union budget presented last week has failed to impress investors with its distinct lack of a major stimulus as the economy experiences a prolonged slowdown. Economic recovery may take longer than expected due to the rise in customs duty, lack of capital infusion in PSU banks, less than estimated spending on infrastructure development.

According to a report by Kotak Securities, market expectations from the budget were high on some kind of sector-specific stimulus (housing, infrastructure) and capital market reforms (abolishment of long-term capital gains tax or LTCG on equities) that have not materialised and to that extent, there could be near term disappointment.

With the budget out of the way, the focus will shift back to global factors, central bank cuts and earnings. Investors should look to accumulate stocks in decline and turn aggressive buyers closer to 11,000 Nifty level, Kotak Securities suggested.

Read more: Crisil says Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2020 unlikely to boost economy

"The fine print in the budget has also increased the disappointment factor. Any further escalation of the coronavirus epidemic can be negative for Indian equities. At current levels of 11,662, the Nifty-50 comes near its 200 DMA [daily moving average] level of 11,650. Nifty can potentially go down to 11,000 levels if there are further negatives related to the capital markets or taxation that came out in the fine print. The risk-reward ratio turns very favourable closer to 11,000 levels of Nifty50 as our one year Nifty50 target works to 13,400 levels," the report stated.

Interest in mid and small caps had revived before the budget but it may take a backseat for some time until clarity emerges on the broader Nifty50 index, it added. In the course of CY20, the brokerage expects mean reversion to allow mid and small caps to catch up on their last two years' underperformance vis-à-vis the Nifty-50 index.

Read more: Market's reaction to budget is fair, says Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley

In the mid and smallcap space, it recommends investors to look for companies with good earnings growth prospects and available at beaten down or reasonable valuations.

Kotak Securities further said that from a flow perspective the budget is not very negative for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) but their action would be more top-down based on global developments and views on emerging markets.

The brokerage estimates that Nifty50 Index is likely to grow by 11 percent in FY20 and 25 percent in FY21. It notes that the quality of incremental earnings for FY21 is quite ‘poor’ as 74 percent of it comes from banks, oil and gas, and metals and mining sectors.