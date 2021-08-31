  • Home>
Kotak Mahindra Bank to sell 20 crore shares of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for Rs 294 cr

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said that it will sell 20 crore shares held in Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) to Bharti Enterprises Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 294 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said that it will sell 20 crore shares held in Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) to Bharti Enterprises Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 294 crore.
A share purchase agreement has been executed by the bank for divestment of 20,00,00,000 equity shares (8.57 percent stake) held by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in APBL. These shares were acquired for Rs 200 crore invested in tranches during calendar years 2016 and 2017, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The sale is expected to be completed by September 15 or before, for "cash consideration equal to or higher than Rs 294.8 crore; to be determined in accordance with the terms of the share purchase agreement," it added.
Kotak Mahindra Bank further said it does not require any governmental or regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction.
"Bharti Enterprises has received no objection from the RBI to enable execution of the proposed transaction," it added.
-With inputs from PTI
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
