Kotak Mahindra Bank shares up 1% as net interest margin at all-time high

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rose over a percent on Monday a couple of days after the lender reported an all-time high net interest margin along with an improvement in asset quality.

Even as the net interest margin was at an all-time high and asset quality was better, the lender missed CNBC-TV18 poll estimate on the profit front. This limited the gains in the stock on Monday.

Other factors that might have limited Monday's upmove in the stock are the bank's CASA (current account, savings account) ratio at a 7-quarter low, losses in loan market share sequentially, and a rise in slippages. This is when a standard asset becomes a non-performing asset (NPA) owing to the borrower not paying interest for more than 90 days.

The stock had opened 0.6 percent lower but was trading above the flatline after a while. At 9:26 am, shares of the banking bellwether were trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 1,836.55 on the BSE.

Here's a look at how the bank performed during the June quarter:

Take a look at the lender's asset quality:

As of June end 2022 As of June end 2021 As of March end 2022 Gross NPA Rs 6,379 cr Rs 7,932 cr Rs 6,470 cr Net NPA Rs 1,749 cr Rs 2,792 cr Rs 1,737 cr Gross NPA Ratio 2.24% 3.56% 2.34% Net NPA Ratio 0.62% 1.28% 0.64%

Brokerage views

The bank sounded confident about loan growth, and both asset quality and core pre-provisioning operating profit were well above estimates, noted Morgan Stanley. The global brokerage firm said that the June quarter earnings indicate potential positive earnings ahead.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted a healthy business growth for the lender and believes the bank is well-positioned in a rising rate cycle.

Brokerage Firm Rating Target price Morgan Stanley Equal-weight Rs 2,100 Jefferies Buy Rs 2,470 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Neutral Rs 2,000

Kotak succession plan

Jefferies said the first-quarter profit was below estimates due to a higher mark to market on bonds. It believes the bank could fund loan growth with limited deposits but also pointed out that growth and clarity on succession are key.

Uday Kotak's term is supposed to come an end in December 2023.

After the bank’s June quarter earnings, joint managing director Dipak Gupta said that family members are not natural successors at banks. "Jay Kotak (Uday Kotak's son) is just a good employee. If he does well, he will move up the normal way. We will start the process (of succession) sometime later this year," Gupta said, as per a report by Mint.

Jay Kotak currently co-heads the bank's digital platform 811. Jay joined 811 in January last year and was elevated as the co-head in January this year.