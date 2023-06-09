Kotak Mahindra Bank shares drop after 1.7% equity change hands

The development comes amid buzz that Canada Pension Fund is planning to offload 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV 18.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped in Friday’s trade after 1.7 percent equity worth Rs 6,336 crore of the private lender changed hands on the bourses. Around 3.4 crore shares, representing 1.7 percent of total equity, of Kotak Mahindra Bank changed hands via block deals on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

In addition, 13,500 shares of the lender got traded on the NSE.

The development comes amid buzz that Canada Pension Fund is planning to offload 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV 18.

The fund is selling the stake at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is a five percent discount to the current market price, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

At present, Canada Pension Fund holds a 4.6 percent stake, or 8.6 crore shares, in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.

CPP Investments is a professional investment management organization that manages the fund of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan.

In the March quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore, a 26.3 percent increase from the year-ago period. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading 0.94 percent lower at Rs 1,868.7 apiece on BSE at 9.37 AM.