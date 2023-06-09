Kotak Mahindra Bank shares drop after 1.7% equity change hands

The development comes amid buzz that Canada Pension Fund is planning to offload 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV 18.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped in Friday’s trade after 1.7 percent equity worth Rs 6,336 crore of the private lender changed hands on the bourses. Around 3.4 crore shares, representing 1.7 percent of total equity, of Kotak Mahindra Bank changed hands via block deals on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

In addition, 13,500 shares of the lender got traded on the NSE.