Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 preview: NII growth seen in double-digits, profit may rise up to 9% YoY

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.48 percent higher at Rs 1,937.70 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade. The stock has fared far better on a year-to-date basis when compared to peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, which will release earnings on Saturday, is likely to report double-digit growth in net interest income (NII) for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023-. However, growth in the bottomline will likely be in single digits due to high base effect.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2925.7 crore, up 7 percent for Q4FY23 and 30-35 percent year-on-year increase in NII, according to analysts.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.48 percent higher at Rs 1,937.70 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade. The stock has fared far better on a year-to-date basis when compared to peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
KMB shares have gained 6 percent so far in 2023, whereas HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have risen 3.6 and 1.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares have given negative returns.
On April 28, ICICI Direct had a 'Buy' call on Kotak Bank with a target price of Rs 1936. Time period given by analyst is 'Intra Day' when Kotak Mahindra Bank price can reach defined target. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 1,894.
Brokerages on Kotak Q4FY24 numbers
Kotak's loan traction has been strong and the brokerage expects the momentum to continue and build-in 21 percent YoY and 5.6 percent QoQ growth.
Credit cost would remain in the same range with PCR near to 78 percent. CASA accretion to slow down further, hence, margins would see only marginal improvement.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!