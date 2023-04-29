English
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 preview: NII growth seen in double-digits, profit may rise up to 9% YoY

By Meghna Sen  Apr 29, 2023

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, which will release earnings on Saturday, is likely to report double-digit growth in net interest income (NII) for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023-. However, growth in the bottomline will likely be in single digits due to high base effect.

The lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2925.7 crore, up 7 percent for Q4FY23 and 30-35 percent year-on-year increase in NII, according to analysts.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.48 percent higher at Rs 1,937.70 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade. The stock has fared far better on a year-to-date basis when compared to peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
