Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank gain despite RBI's Rs 1 crore penalty for rule violations

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose as much as 1.3 percent on Tuesday while those of IndusInd Bank were up almost 1 percent on the BSE, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty on the private lenders for non-compliance with loan and KYC directives.

While Kotak Mahindra's stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 2.87 percent in the period, IndusInd Bank's stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 4.94 percent in the period.

However, IndusInd Bank's stock turned red intraday.

The central bank imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for not following its directions on customer protection and loans and advances.

According to RBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank failed to credit the eligible amount to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the period prescribed and credit the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions to the customers’ account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer.

IndusInd Bank was fined Rs 1 crore for its failure to adhere to the Know Your Customer, or KYC, rules.

According to the central bank, IndusInd failed to adhere to customer due diligence (CDD) procedure in the accounts opened using OTP (one-time password) based e-KYC, in non-face-to-face mode. In certain accounts, the aggregate of all credits in a financial year, in all the deposits taken together, exceeded the prescribed threshold of Rs 2 lakh.

As per RBI's press release, the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

India's banking regulator has increased the monitoring of regulated entities to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices are followed.

The banking regulator, on June 24, had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 57.50 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank for failing to report certain instances of frauds involving ATM card cloning.