Kotak Mahindra Bank's inclusion in FTSE index likely to be staggered over multiple quarters, says Nuvama

FTSE semi-annual review announcements will come tomorrow prior to market opening and there are a couple of stocks to keep on the radar given the fact that quite a lot of potential inclusions are there in this particular semi-annual index review.

First on the list is Kotak Mahindra Bank, it is likely to be added to the FTSE indices. The most important thing for the analysts would how is it going to be included, whether it's going to be included over one particular direct one-time inclusion or whether this particular inclusion is staggered over multiple quarters.

Nuvama Alternative Research says that the Kotak Mahindra inclusion is likely to be staggered over multiple quarters, and in this particular quarter, there could be an estimated inflow of a little over $80 million in this particular quarter itself.

Some of the other potential candidates are quite a few. we have filtered out the ones that are likely to have a higher impact. Patanjali Foods, Supreme Industries, Apl Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, M&M Financials, AB FRL, as well as FACT are the names that are likely to make the list come tomorrow.

Another important development that analysts would keep an eye out for is the treatment of Adani Group stocks within the FTSE Index. On January 31st, they had given out a notification saying that they are reviewing the situation, and as of now, they continue to remain within the FTSE indices.