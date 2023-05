Kotak Bank, IDFC, RBL Bank shares: How to trade these bank stocks after Q4 results?

Indian stock market ended in the green on Friday, with the benchmark index NIFTY 50 breaching the 18,000 mark to end 84 basis points (bps) higher at 18,065. India VIX declined by 4.18 percent and closed at 10.94, this week the index gained 2.5 percent while India VIX decreased by 5.9 percent. For the second consecutive month, NIFTY ended on a positive (+3.99 percent) note. Bank NIFTY has increased by 0.54 percent on Friday and the index rose by 6.42 percent this month.