Kotak Mahindra Bank approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs 7,000 crore

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. The same will be done for an amount not exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, during the FY 2023-24, under the prevailing members’ approval, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
In this regard, the Share Transfer and Other Matters Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank has been authorised to, inter alia, finalise the structure and the terms and conditions of the issue (including the timing of the issue, tenure, coupon/interest rate, schedule of re-payment/interest/coupon rate, security, any right/interest/privileges attached with the NCDs, etc.), it said.
Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. They fall under the debt category and have a fixed maturity date, and the interest can be paid along with the principal amount either monthly, quarterly, or annually depending on the fixed tenure specified.
Before investing in NCDs, investors should look at the credit rating of the firm which calculates the potential to raise cash from its internal and external operations and sustainability. This is the best parameter that can reveal the company's financial position.
It is also important to understand the risks related to NCD investments. Returns are not guaranteed. Also, investors should consider the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR). CAR gauges the company's capital and sees if the company has sufficient funds to survive potential losses. ICR, on the other hand, determines the firm's ability to comfortably settle the interest on its loans at any given time.
