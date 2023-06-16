Kotak Mahindra Bank approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs 7,000 crore

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. The same will be done for an amount not exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, during the FY 2023-24, under the prevailing members’ approval, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard, the Share Transfer and Other Matters Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank has been authorised to, inter alia, finalise the structure and the terms and conditions of the issue (including the timing of the issue, tenure, coupon/interest rate, schedule of re-payment/interest/coupon rate, security, any right/interest/privileges attached with the NCDs, etc.), it said.