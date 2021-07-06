Kotak Investment Advisors raises Rs 1,386 crore for pre-IPO fund

Kotak Investment Advisors, the alternate assets business of the private sector bank, on Monday announced fundraising of Rs 1,386 crore or USD 185 million to take bets on companies just before their initial public offerings (IPOs). Investors in the fund include several family offices, including Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's Catamaran, said an official statement adding that this is the first close for the 'Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund'.

The pre-IPO fund will invest in India-focused late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology, robust unit economics, scalable business models and exit visibility, it said. Kotak Investment Advisors had initially set out to raise Rs 1,000 crore, which was oversubscribed within three months of the launch, leading it to exercise the greenshoe option of Rs 386 crore, it said.

It has already made investment commitments in two deals worth USD 44 million, with one of the deals being API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy. The fund was the only external investor in the deal in the company, which is set to take over lab chain Thyrocare. "The investment mandate enables us to participate in businesses that are disrupting the way traditional industries operate," KIA Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said.

"The Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund has been raised at an opportune time. The Indian technology ecosystem is at an inflexion point and with widespread digital adoption, companies are scaling up faster and accelerating towards profitability," he said. The fund was set up as an alternative investment fund under the SEBI regulations, the statement said.