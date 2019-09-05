Kotak Institutional Equities suggests you to buy these stocks amid uncertain market
Updated : September 05, 2019 11:21 AM IST
According to analysts, the major concern for the market currently is the serious slowdown seen in various sectors that seemed cyclical at the start but is turning out to be structural in nature.
To reverse the current slowdown, tough economic reforms would be needed.
With the ongoing volatility in the market, Kotak suggests a model portfolio with stocks with strong fundamentals.
